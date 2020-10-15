Cop-Shoving Judge Recuses Himself In Buffalo Police Cases

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Buffalo judge who avoided arrest for shoving a cop after touting his family ties to police recused himself Thursday from three lawsuits against the same police department that declined to pursue charges against him. Ethics experts consulted by Law360 earlier on Thursday said New York Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti's statements to police — captured on body camera footage that was obtained by Law360 — led them to question whether he could be impartial. Administrative Judge Paula L. Feroleto notified Law360 of Justice Grisanti's recusal from the police cases in response to questions about concerns from ethics experts. It came...

