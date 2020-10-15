Electrolux Reaches $6.9M Settlement Over FIFRA Allegations

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Electrolux Home Products Inc. agreed Thursday to pay a nearly $7 million civil penalty to settle allegations that it imported unregistered pesticide in "antibacterial" filters for Frigidaire brand dehumidifiers and air conditioners in violation of federal insecticide laws. The settlement puts to rest allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that Electrolux violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act by importing approximately 42,000 dehumidifiers and air conditions that contained filters with nanosilver, which the EPA said is an unregistered pesticide. The company has already begun replacing the filters in order to comply with American regulations, the EPA said. The EPA...

