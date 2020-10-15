Baker Botts Partner Tapped For Texas High Court

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP's Houston office head, Rebeca Huddle, was appointed to the Supreme Court of Texas on Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott, who said her "absolutely extraordinary" legal skills and proven respect for the rule of law will make her an ideal justice. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, left, walks with his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, on Nov. 19, 2019, after testifying before Congress during a public impeachment hearing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Huddle is a commercial litigator experienced in energy and appellate matters, and she is a former appellate judge. She served on the First Court of Appeals in Houston...

