Why In-House Lawyers Should Rethink The Big 4

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Representatives from the Big Four accounting firms had a proposition Thursday for in-house lawyers: use their offerings to save money and bring a multidisciplinary approach to their business, which is crucial now as legal departments are seeing an increased workload due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Big Four accounting firms — EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC — continue to expand into some of the legal services traditionally handled by law firms, they can't practice law in the U.S. But unlike the Big Four, law firms and boutique alternative legal service providers don't typically possess a full suite of capabilities or have...

