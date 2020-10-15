Law360's The Term: Breaking Down The Barrett Hearings

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Judge Amy Coney Barrett is almost through what she described as an "excruciating" confirmation process after finishing her Senate testimony Thursday. This week, the team breaks down the highlights from the hearings with a special guest. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action in short, entertaining episodes. This Week S2, E3: Breaking Down The Barrett Hearings Your browser does not support the audio element. After recapping developments this week about the 2020 census and legal immunity for internet companies, Jimmy and Natalie turn to Capitol Hill, where President...

