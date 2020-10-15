4th Circ. Revives Arab American Engineer's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday breathed new life into an Arab American worker's retaliation suit against an engineering company, saying the short gap between her alleged race discrimination complaints and her firing was enough to keep the case in court. The three-judge panel zeroed in on the two-week period between the time Nawal Ali said she spoke about her demotion with BC Architects Engineers PLC's owners and her firing from the company as it reversed a district court's dismissal of Ali's retaliatory termination claim. "We conclude that Ali has sufficiently stated a claim for retaliatory termination, and that the district court...

