BigLaw Risks Losing Talent Over Origination Credit Issues

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Origination credits stifle law firm diversity by rewarding mostly white, male partners who have access to more business because of their race and sex, according to a panel of experts who said failing to address disparities caused by compensation systems can hinder recruiting. When law firms agree to give a share of future profits to attorneys who help bring in new business even if they don't do work for the client, they encourage hoarding and can hinder the elevation of women and people of color, experts said during a remote New York City Bar Association panel on the "original sin" of...

