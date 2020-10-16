Claimants Call For Halt On Whiplash Reform As Claims Fall

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 5:30 PM BST) -- Claimant groups have called for the U.K. government to postpone its so-called whiplash reforms, after official figures showed a 38% decrease in personal injury insurance claims last year. The Association for Consumer Support Organizations said the government should put its "foot on the ball" for now, while the industry deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The government postponed in April for a third time the implementation date of the Civil Liability Act, which will radically alter the way victims with minor road traffic injuries like whiplash seek insurance compensation. The reforms, which were originally intended to be introduced in spring 2019,...

