BoE Puts Capital Markets At Forefront Of Climate Fight

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 2:46 PM BST) -- The move toward a green economy is paying dividends, and the financial sector must take advantage of that progress by focusing on sustainability in capital markets, a central banker said on Friday. Properly functioning capital markets are "amongst the most powerful tools we have" in the fight against global warming, Andrew Hauser, the Bank of England's executive director for markets, said. "Cold hard facts" point to the fact that championing sustainable assets and investments is good for the market, Hauser said. He also set out a plan for how to keep pushing the green economy forward. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed financial markets and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS