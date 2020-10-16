Standards Setter Publishes Timetable For Libor Exit

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- The Financial Stability Board on Friday outlined a timetable for a smooth transition by financial market participants from the scandal-ridden London Interbank Offered Rate, saying the move will require "significant commitment" by industry. The Libor benchmark interest rate used in global markets is not guaranteed to be available after the end of 2021 and the financial sector should be preparing to reduce reliance on the rate well in advance, said the international body, which monitors and sets standards for the global financial system. The FSB observed that Libor is still widely used as a benchmark in U.S. dollar, pound sterling and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS