4 Things To Know As McDonald's Embarks On Its GC Search

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The top U.S. lawyer at McDonald's has temporarily stepped into the corporate general counsel seat after the previous legal head retired due to an illness, the company revealed in a recent SEC filing, and experts say recruiters have their work cut out for them as they search for a permanent replacement amid the pandemic. Jerome "Jerry" Krulewitch, formerly the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for the fast-food giant, on Oct. 12 shared his plan to retire immediately after his doctors advised him to step down due to his ongoing Parkinson's disease, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

