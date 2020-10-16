DOJ Must Fix 'Lax' Bank Merger Oversight, FTC's Chopra Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- One of the Federal Trade Commission's two Democrats on Friday called on his antitrust enforcement peers at the U.S. Department of Justice to fix what he described as a long-running pattern of overly permissive banking sector merger enforcement. Commissioner Rohit Chopra argued that any tweaks to the department's bank merger review guidelines — under the microscope in a public comment period that closed Friday — need to "reject the current failed approach" and instead recognize the broad implications of bank mergers with more rigorous review standards. "To date, the bank merger guidelines have failed to protect consumers, businesses, and the broader financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS