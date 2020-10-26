SEC Counsel Suggests 8th Grade Reading Level On Form CRS

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Roughly four months after the compliance deadline for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's landmark Regulation Best Interest, agency officials on Monday had a message for firms ironing out the language they use in the accompanying Form CRS: Keep it simple. During an SEC webcast that included opening remarks from Chairman Jay Clayton and insight from the agency's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, officials cautioned against legalese and other complex language in the form's so-called relationship summaries, with one suggesting bumping the reading level down a few notches to the eighth grade....

