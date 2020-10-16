Ohio Pot Co. Wins Second Shot At Dispensary Licenses

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appellate court has held that the state's marijuana regulators misapplied their criteria in denying a company's dispensary license applications, ordering the regulators to reconsider the applications with a clearer understanding of the company's finances. Judge Sean C. Gallagher, writing for the panel on Thursday, said applicant Buckeye Relief LLC showed that evaluators failed to consider the liquidity of the company's assets in an application question regarding the company's finances. The panel reversed a trial court's decision against Buckeye and remanded the case to the lower court for proceedings consistent with the panel's opinion. "There clearly is evidence that...

