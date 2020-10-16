Pot Co. Cancels $3.9M Stock Sale Over Short Seller Fears

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Canadian cannabis company on Friday canceled a planned 5.1 million Canadian dollar ($3.87 million) stock offering after its trading volume spiked by 8,000% in the days after the offering was announced. VIVO Cannabis Inc. said its trading volume soared to nearly 19 million shares from 236,500 shares in the two days following the announcement of the offering on Oct. 6. The company said it was unaware of the reasons for the "highly unusual" trading activity. "We are hoping that in the short-term, trading activity will stabilize at a level that reflects VIVO's current business fundamentals, recent achievements and future potential,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS