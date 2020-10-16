Advice To GCs To Cope With Dire Times: Say 'This Sucks'

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Corporate leaders often turn to their general counsel during difficult times to help mitigate worker burnout and distress, but one deputy general counsel offers a counterintuitive approach: holding what he calls the "This Sucks" talk with employees. At an Association of Corporate Counsel session Friday on leadership and resiliency, Tyrone Thomas, deputy general counsel at Chicago-based Invenergy LLC, said that sometimes being bluntly honest is the best approach, and that might be the case during the current challenges posed by the pandemic. "I try to maintain a problem-solving mindset," said Thomas. "But I acknowledge that there are some bad things happening,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS