Greenberg Traurig Offers Buyout Option To Staff

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP confirmed Friday that it is offering voluntary buyouts to staff members in the U.S. as it continues to adapt to remote working, but agreed to raise severance pay by 50% of what it typically shells out and extend post-departure health care coverage by six months. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenberg Traurig has been able to avoid any layoffs or compensation reductions for its lawyers or staff thus far in 2020, a firm spokesman told Law360 in a statement. But, as the firm plans for its future, it "felt remote working has made this program sensible at this time."...

