Don't Miss It: Cooley, Goodwin Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Cooley LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Cooley, Goodwin Steer Twilio's $3.2B Customer Data Biz Buy Cloud communications company Twilio said it will acquire customer data platform Segment for roughly $3.2 billion in stock in a deal guided by Cooley LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP. Once the deal closes, Segment will become a business division of Twilio Inc., Twilio's Oct. 12 announcement said. Twilio touted the deal...

