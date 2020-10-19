6th Circ. Lifts Block On Kentucky Abortion Facility Law

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has voided a permanent block of a Kentucky law requiring abortion facilities to have agreements with an ambulance service and a nearby hospital, finding that a lower court wrongly found that the law's enforcement would leave the commonwealth with no abortion facility. A split three-judge appellate panel on Friday undid a permanent injunction that blocked a Kentucky law at issue in the case, which was launched by abortion facility EMW Women's Surgical Center. The regulations at issue require abortion facilities contract with an ambulance service for transportation services and also a local hospital for patient transfers, according to...

