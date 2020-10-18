Who Is: The Keker Van Nest Atty On A 2-Day 'Jeopardy!' Streak

Law360 (October 18, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An associate at litigation boutique Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP is on a two-day winning streak on the iconic trivia show "Jeopardy!" and told Law360 that her training as a litigator has helped her keep her cool under pressure as the questions start flying. Keker Van Nest associate Kristin Hucek is on a two-day winning streak as "Jeopardy!" champion. (Photo: thejeopardyfan.com) Kristin E. Hucek first appeared on the show on Thursday and started strong by answering the first question of the episode. She went on to oust five-day champion Kevin Walsh. Taping the show was also the last stop on...

