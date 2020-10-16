Law360's Pro Say: The Shirtless Judge Who Shoved A Cop

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A New York judge named Mark Grisanti is under fire after body camera footage obtained by Law360 showed him shoving a police officer and invoking his powerful connections following a shirtless brawl with neighbors. On this week's Pro Say podcast we'll break down the whole story. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 172: The Shirtless Judge Who Shoved A Cop Your browser does not support the audio element. Buffalo police have released body...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS