UK Sets Out Plans For Trade Repositories After Brexit

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 3:46 PM BST) -- European trade repositories will be able to apply to the finance watchdog to continue operating in the U.K. immediately after the Brexit transition ends on Dec. 31, the government has said. HM Treasury said on Friday it will put forward legislation that will allow trade repositories, which are registered companies that maintain the details of derivatives as required under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, or EMIR, to keep functioning in Britain immediately after the Brexit transition period concludes at the end of 2020. Repositories will have to register with the Financial Conduct Authority or apply in advance to continue operating in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS