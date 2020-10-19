Amigo Forced To Ask FCA Permission When Paying Dividends

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 12:49 PM BST) -- Guarantor loans lender Amigo Holdings said on Monday that it will have to get permission from the Financial Conduct Authority before paying out dividends and bonuses, as it continues to struggle with a backlog of complaints and regulatory investigation. Amigo Holdings PLC said that it has entered into a so-called asset voluntary requirement with the FCA. The measure means that the subprime lender, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, must ask the City watchdog for approval before it can transfer assets out of the company, including when paying out dividends to shareholders and bonuses to directors. The FCA launched an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS