Insurers Call On EU To Act Over Long-Term Investment Funds

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- European insurers urged the European Commission on Monday to revise regulations governing long-term investment funds to make it easier for institutional investors and insurers to make contributions. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said the commission should reform its European Long-Term Investment Funds Regulation — the regime that governs funds established for projects that require money over a longer period of time, such as infrastructure projects — to reduce barriers for large investors and insurers. The trade body said that insurers want to "encourage the commission to refine the regulation to make it more attractive for institutional investors and to...

