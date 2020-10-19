Financial Advisers Fear Insurance Poses 'Existential Threat'

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 1:58 PM BST) -- The soaring cost of insurance for professional advisers poses an "existential threat" to the industry, a trade body warned on Monday, as it revealed that costs have soared by 100% in the last five years for a quarter of companies. The Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association said that the increase in premiums comes after the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also hiked the cost of its levy. Many advisers have struggled to get affordable professional indemnity insurance — which is mandatory — as a result of a wave of pension transfer scandals in recent years, triggered in part by the actions...

