As Insurance Costs Climb, Law Firms Seek To Self-Insure

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Soaring insurance premiums in recent months have prompted Linklaters LLP and an increasing number of law firms to consider an alternative to handing over money to commercial insurers: forming their own insurance companies. Known as captive insurance, this variation of self-insurance involves creating a subsidiary company tasked with handling the law firm's risks. The firm pays premiums to the captive, effectively shifting risk from its books to that of the subsidiary. Where a premium paid to a commercial insurer is money that goes out the door, a premium paid to a captive is money that remains beneath the law firm's umbrella,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS