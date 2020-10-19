Baker McKenzie Aims To Gain Client Edge With New AI Project

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie on Monday announced a new partnership with artificial intelligence platform SparkBeyond that the firm said will use AI technology to "disrupt" the legal industry first with internal projects for the firm, including tools to anticipate client demands, followed by pitches to clients themselves. The partnership, which will go through the firm's innovation arm Reinvent, aims to understand and predict the demand of firm clients and help Baker McKenzie's practice evolve by eliminating human "cognitive bottlenecks" in problem solving and providing actionable insights that the AI programs glean from firm and outside data sources, according to the firm. Though the firm is...

