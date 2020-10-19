States, Greens Ask For Reversal Of EPA's HFC Regs Rollback

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration failed to present a good and legal reason to rollback repair and maintenance rules for refrigerants like hydrofluorocarbon, the Natural Resources Defense Council and states including New York and Illinois have told the D.C. Circuit. In an opening brief filed Friday, the NRDC and a group of states and municipal governments told the circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency illegally issued a rule earlier this year effectively retracting and contradicting its own reasoning in a 2016 rule under the Clean Air Act designed to limit leaks of the greenhouse gas during and after refrigerator repair jobs. The...

