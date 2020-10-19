Alibaba Plugs $3.6B Into Chinese Retail, E-Commerce Giant

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Alibaba Group has agreed to pay roughly $3.6 billion to significantly increase its stake in Chinese supermarket and hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group, the companies said Monday, in a move designed to help Sun Art compete against fellow retail giants in the region. The deal sees Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. injecting about $3.6 billion into Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. in order to up its stake to approximately 72%, according to a statement. The fresh capital will be used, in part, to advance Sun Art's strategy of beefing up its ability to offer items both online and in-store, and to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS