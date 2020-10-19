Musicians Fight NLRB Nonemployee Property Access Limits

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board misread labor law by placing workers' rights below those of nonemployee organizers in a precedential decision limiting workers' power to protest at work locations not owned by their employers, a musicians' union attorney said at D.C. Circuit arguments Monday. The American Federation of Musicians, Local 23 urged the court to overturn the NLRB's August 2019 ruling that property owners can forbid nonemployees who work for an on-site contractor from protesting on their premises unless it's the workers' "regular and exclusive" job site and they have no "alternative nontrespassory means" of getting their point across. The board...

