EU Sets Out Magnitsky Act Sanctioning Human Rights Abuses

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 7:33 PM BST) -- The European Union will launch a new sanctions regime targeted at individuals suspected of human rights abuses that will mirror the U.S. Magnitsky Act, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU's executive arm, announced Monday. The new sanctions regime will give the EU more flexibility to target those responsible for human rights violations, the head of the EU's executive arm said Monday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Once in force, the new EU Global Human Rights Sanction Regime will provide the EU with greater flexibility to target those responsible for human rights violations and will consist of measures such as asset freezes...

