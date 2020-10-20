UK Eyes Reforming Solvency Rules For Insurers After Brexit

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 2:12 PM BST) -- The British government is considering a shake-up of tough capital requirements for the insurance sector after the country leaves the European Union's regulatory framework in December, a step the industry says is needed to help it compete better internationally. HM Treasury opened its doors on Monday to opinion from the sector on how to improve the European Union's Solvency II Directive, which will no longer be binding on insurers from January next year. The government said in a consultation document that it is seeking to ensure that any modifications it makes to the solvency rulebook will allow insurers to free up capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS