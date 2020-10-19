Preparing The Next Generation Of Female Trial Lawyers

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Let me state the obvious. To succeed in the courtroom, women need to be in the courtroom. I have been in far too many courtrooms — for trials and major hearings — with no women in standup roles on the other side of the aisle from me. It's not for lack of capable and talented women on those teams of course. I see them throughout the life of the case — handling depositions, discovery and key briefing. But when it is time for court appearances, their roles diminish or worse yet, completely disappear. There may be a reflexive tendency for some...

