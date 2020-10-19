Latham Steers Tech, Health Care-Focused Fund's $1.8B Close

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Lower middle market-focused private equity firm LLR Partners, with guidance from Latham & Watkins LLP, said in a news release Monday it has secured $1.8 billion for its sixth fund, which will invest in the health care and technology sectors. A representative for Philadelphia-based LLR Partners Inc. told Law360 Monday that the fund, called LLR Equity Partners VI LP, surpassed its initial target of $1.4B to $1.6B. The fund will make minority and majority investments of between $25 million to $100 million, beginning in 2021, the representative said. "LLR appreciates the support from our legacy investors and the opportunity to build...

