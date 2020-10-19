NY Court Trims Docs For Handover In NY AG's Trump Probe

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A New York judge reversed course and decreased the number of documents a former Trump Organization attorney must produce to New York's attorney general in a probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated asset values. In a one-page order issued Friday, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said after a private review of documents submitted by the Trump Organization, all documents marked "privileged" didn't need to be produced to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, while those marked "not privileged" in a privilege log should be emailed to all parties. The court said its review of other documents the Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS