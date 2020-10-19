CBD Biz Says Former Licensee Stole Remediation Technique

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A CBD oil extraction and remediation company has claimed that a business to which it licensed its remediation technique stole that information to make and sell its own remediation machinery through related entities, one of which tried licensing the system back to the original company. SC Botanicals LLC says in Friday's complaint that its former licensee Intragenix Holdings LLC never intended to comply with a licensing agreement between the companies, and that its owners and employees merely used the agreement as a ploy to gain access to proprietary information. Intragenix eventually stopped making payments under the agreement and used SC Botanicals'...

