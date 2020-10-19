No Big Payday For Home Health Aides Despite Wage Rule

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The take-home pay of in-home health care workers has only inched upward in the four years since the Labor Department extended federal minimum wage and overtime protections to the industry, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said Monday. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Labor enacted the Home Care Rule — after beating back a court challenge from home care associations — affording in-home health workers job protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act, including minimum wage and overtime, plus compensation or time spent traveling between clients' homes, among other things. However, wages in the industry largely remained stagnant in the years following regulatory change, the GAO...

