Libbey To Shed $300M Debt With Its Approved Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Monday gave her nod to Libbey Glass Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, with the glass tableware maker set to shed roughly $300 million of debt and hand equity in the reorganized company over to lenders. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein commended Libbey for brokering agreements on some "difficult matters" and winning support from most of its stakeholders on the Chapter 11 plan during challenging economic times. In a statement after the hearing, Libbey said it has "secured exit financing consisting of a $150 million term loan and a $100 million asset-based lending...

