Justices Urged To Turn Away Religious Accommodation Case

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee utility asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Sixth Circuit ruling that sank a bias suit from a Jehovah's Witness who couldn't get the work schedule he wanted, arguing that the high court's precedent on how far an employer must go to accommodate employees' religious beliefs was sound. Memphis Light, Gas and Water filed an opposition brief Friday in response to electrician Jason Small's June petition for Supreme Court review, saying the Sixth Circuit was right to hold that the utility did all it could to allow Small's request for a work schedule that also fit in with...

