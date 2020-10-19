Duane Morris, Nelson Mullins Steer Cannabis Software Merger

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Cannabis software company Helix Technologies Inc. and a health care analytics company on Monday said they will merge in an all-stock deal guided by Duane Morris LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Helix and Medical Outcomes Research Analytics LLC will combine as subsidiaries of a new company called Forian Inc. Under the deal, MOR Analytics shareholders will control 72% of the new company and Helix investors will pick up the rest, the companies said in a statement. They said Forian will have more than $10 million in cash on hand upon completion of the deal, which will not incur...

