Hogan Lovells Raises Bar With Partner Diversity Goals

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has pledged to increase the number of racial and ethnic minorities and LGBTQ partners at the firm over the next five years, building off its recent success of expanding women representation in its leadership ranks, the firm said Monday. By 2025, Hogan Lovells aims to have 15% minority and 4% LGBTQ partners in the United States and the United Kingdom, the firm said in an announcement — recognizing that it will take work to achieve their ambitious targets partly in response to the civil unrest over racial injustices in the U.S. "These goals that we've set related to minority...

