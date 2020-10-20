Wilson Sonsini Taps New Europe Business Development Head

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added a veteran technology and business lawyer to its Brussels office as director of strategy and business development for Europe, the firm said on Monday. Daniel Kahn, formerly of the Luxembourg boutique Red Bridge Law SARL and a co-founder of Biolegis, a legal network of 19 European law firms specializing in life sciences, will focus on drumming up new business in the U.S. and Europe in areas including M&A, capital markets and cybersecurity. "Daniel shares our passion for technology, entrepreneurship and international business, and his many interpersonal and business talents have helped him become...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS