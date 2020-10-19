Ore. Judge Says 'Inhale' TM Fight Too Hazy For Judgment

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has declined to grant a quick win to either party in a trademark dispute between a tobacco seller and a marijuana company that both use the word "Inhale" in their names, saying there were too many facts in dispute to make a definitive ruling. California-based tobacco seller Inhale Inc. had accused Eugene, Oregon, marijuana dispensary Inhale LLC of infringing on its title mark, claiming that there was enough overlap between tobacco smokers and cannabis users to create consumer confusion. But U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken on Friday brushed aside those assertions, saying there was not enough evidence...

