Powell Says Fed Still Mulling Digital Dollar But Not Committed

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday the central bank is still weighing the pros and cons of issuing a government-backed digital currency, noting he feels it is "more important for the United States to get it right than to be first." Powell told an International Monetary Fund panel on cross-border payments and digital currencies that the Fed is primarily interested in ways that a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, could improve payments systems but leery of its impact on the traditional dollar, which remains the world's principal reserve currency. "We do think it is more important to get it...

