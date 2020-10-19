USPTO Official Tapped As Office's Acting Policy Chief

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced Monday its deputy chief policy officer and senior counsel Mary Critharis will serve as the office's acting policy chief officer and director of international affairs. Critharis is being tapped for the position to replace Shira Perlmutter, who left the position last month after 12 years when she was appointed to lead the U.S. Copyright Office. The USPTO said Critharis will serve in the role as a policy adviser to the undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property while also overseeing the agency's domestic and international intellectual property policy activities and other duties. Critharis has worked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS