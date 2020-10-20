Blank Rome Returning Pay To Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Justin Wise By

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP is reportedly rolling back salary cuts it made at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest BigLaw firm this month to announce its intentions to restore pay.The law firm in the spring implemented across-the-board salary cuts of 15% and furloughed a small portion of its staff. The news of the salary restoration was reported by industry blog Above the Law on Monday, about six months after the cuts were first put in place.A representative for Blank Rome did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.Blank Rome, which has 14 offices across the U.S., was one of many firms to implement salary cuts and furloughs in light of economic concerns tied to shutdowns and quarantine orders caused by COVID-19. The firm said in a statement at the time that the measures were part of an effort to "take a cautious and financially disciplined approach to the COVID-19 pandemic."The firmthat it was also altering its summer associate program and making it virtual. It said it planned to invite everyone who participated back next year.Unlike some firms, Blank Rome did not implement cuts on a sliding scale. Partners, associates, counsel, professional staff and assistants all experienced a 15% pay reduction.Since September, a growing number of firms have announced plans to restore pay cuts and, in some cases, hand out special pandemic-related bonuses to associates. Fox Rothschild LLP Stoel Rives LLP and Mintz Levin Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC were among the firms to roll back salary cuts earlier this month.Perkins Coiethat it would make restoration payments to make up for lost income."The firm was able to quickly pivot to a virtual environment which allowed for uninterrupted service to clients," Perkins Coie managing partner Bill Malley said in a statement announcing the decision.It remains unclear if Blank Rome's rollback of salary cuts will include restoration payments.--Additional reporting by Emma Cueto and Aebra Coe. Editing by Stephen Berg.

