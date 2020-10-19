Latham More Than Doubles 2L Diversity Scholarships

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- While the legal industry struggles to reflect the country's diversity, Latham & Watkins LLP announced Monday its plans to more than double the number of diversity scholarships it offers for law students in their second year of school. Latham started its Diversity Scholars Program 15 years ago to increase the diversity of the industry and to financially support law students from diverse backgrounds, according to the firm. The firm said Monday it will be increasing the number of available scholarships from 18 to 40. Firm spokesperson Jamie Elise Zuieback said the firm received 400 applicants for its 2020 diversity scholarship program....

