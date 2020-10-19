New Yorker Suspends Toobin For Exposing Himself On Zoom

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The New Yorker has suspended Jeffrey Toobin while it investigates allegations the prominent reporter, lawyer and legal analyst masturbated during a Zoom call with colleagues, a New Yorker spokesperson confirmed Monday. Toobin, 60, acknowledged exposing himself, calling it "an embarrassingly stupid mistake" in a statement provided to Vice on Monday. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom," he said in the article. "I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video." Toobin also apologized to his wife, family, friends and coworkers. According to Vice, which broke the story Monday, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS