SC Crab Harvest Approval Unlawful, Wildlife Groups Say

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is failing to protect birds by allowing people to hunt horseshoe crabs at a South Carolina wildlife refuge, in violation of several federal laws, conservation groups told a federal court. Defenders of Wildlife and the Southern Environmental Law Center told a South Carolina federal court Monday that FWS is putting several threatened species of birds that rely on the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge at risk by granting the commercial crabbing industry virtually unfettered access to the area, in violation of its obligations under the Endangered Species Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the...

