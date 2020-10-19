USC Law Grad Says School Rigged Rape Investigation

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A University of Southern California law graduate who said she was raped by another student claimed in a federal lawsuit Friday that the university rigged its investigation in favor of her attacker and that the school has a history of covering up such reports. Courtney Whittier, who graduated from USC's Gould School of Law, says in her complaint that the university violated its own policies by preemptively ruling in favor of the accused student when she reported in April 2018 that she had been raped after a school-sponsored social event in December 2017. The problems started from the very beginning, she...

